Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.25% of Lancaster Colony worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LANC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after buying an additional 147,890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2,591.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 135,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after buying an additional 116,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,050,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LANC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 113,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,281. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.01.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

