Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

DNUT opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $407.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.68 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

