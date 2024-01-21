Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Kineta Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KA opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kineta has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Get Kineta alerts:

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. Kineta had a negative return on equity of 1,588.04% and a negative net margin of 769.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kineta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kineta

Kineta Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kineta by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Kineta by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kineta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Kineta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kineta by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kineta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kineta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.