Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Kineta Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KA opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kineta has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.
Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. Kineta had a negative return on equity of 1,588.04% and a negative net margin of 769.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kineta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kineta
Kineta Company Profile
Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.
