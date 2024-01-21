Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 125.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,375,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

