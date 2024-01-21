KeyCorp Begins Coverage on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,180.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,017.47.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.4 %
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
