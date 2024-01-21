JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Price to $162.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.35.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

PG stock opened at $147.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.