JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 7,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 192,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

