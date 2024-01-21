JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 2,549 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after buying an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after buying an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.