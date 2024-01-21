JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTV opened at $149.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.81. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

