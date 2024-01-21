JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.88 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

