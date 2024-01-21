JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $146,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3,608.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 333,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 324,436 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

