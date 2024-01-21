JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 927 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after purchasing an additional 715,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJS stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
