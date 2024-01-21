JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,897 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTV stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.