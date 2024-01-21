JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 947 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 46,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.