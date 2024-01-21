JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $42,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

