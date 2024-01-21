Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $196,338.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018965 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,705.53 or 0.99992733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011378 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00215653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004551 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

