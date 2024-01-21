Jefferies Financial Group Raises FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $330.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT stock opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $285.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.