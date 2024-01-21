Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Lowered to $151.00 at Barclays

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $153.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.88.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $124.59 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,371.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,888 shares of company stock worth $18,480,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

