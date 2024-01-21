Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.92 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.77). Approximately 535,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 363,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.76).

Ithaca Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1,388.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.14.

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Ithaca Energy

In other news, insider Gilad Myerson sold 1,822,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £18,222.86 ($23,187.25). 88.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.