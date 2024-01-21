iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

