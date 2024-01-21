iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $131,148,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after buying an additional 544,298 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $114.88 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

