iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.23. 2,035,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.41 and a 12 month high of $312.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

