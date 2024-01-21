iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $503.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

