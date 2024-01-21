iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.69. 2,166,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.