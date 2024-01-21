iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 197,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $75.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

