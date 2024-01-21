iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,475,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,019. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $485.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.80.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

