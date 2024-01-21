iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. 261,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,440. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

