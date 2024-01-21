Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. Iridium Communications makes up 1.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

