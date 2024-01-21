IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $226.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $221.00 to $226.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.85.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $215.39 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.14. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

