IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.85.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

