Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,769 shares of company stock worth $9,736,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,329,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.