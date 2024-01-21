Invitoken (INVI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $155,671.82

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $155,671.82 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invitoken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The INVI Token, an ERC20 token on Ethereum, is central to INVITREE’s ecosystem, focusing on trading luxury items. Launched in 2020, INVITREE emulates a virtual luxury shop, offering new and pre-owned high-end products like apparel, accessories, and jewellery. It employs blockchain technology for secure, counterfeit-free transactions in the luxury market, boosting transparency and security in distributing luxury goods, especially second-hand ones. The INVI Token facilitates payment, exchange, and compensation within INVITREE, with future plans for additional stable-value tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.