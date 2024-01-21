Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Raised by Tiller Private Wealth Inc.

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 6.5% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,090,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.82. 8,488,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,911. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $148.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.