Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Raised by Tiller Private Wealth Inc.

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 6.5% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,090,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.82. 8,488,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,911. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $148.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
