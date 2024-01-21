Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 206.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 613.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $67.75 and a 1 year high of $80.21.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

