International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 992.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IP opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.