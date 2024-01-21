International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.