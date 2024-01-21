Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

INSE opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.54. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 157,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 19.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

