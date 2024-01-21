Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $185.89 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,230.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

