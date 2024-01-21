ICON Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $226.13 million and $2.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 977,393,021 coins and its circulating supply is 977,392,995 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 977,384,981.1242671. The last known price of ICON is 0.23081725 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $2,224,177.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

