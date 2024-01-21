ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $224.03 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $224.03 million and $2.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 977,394,919 coins and its circulating supply is 977,395,015 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 977,384,981.1242671. The last known price of ICON is 0.23081725 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $2,224,177.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

