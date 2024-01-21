ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Altria Group by 1,094.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 851,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,827,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,351. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

