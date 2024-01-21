ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,171,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,509,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,433. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

