ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 41,900 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,133,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,967. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

