ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 5.7% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $43,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CTSH traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,585. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $78.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

