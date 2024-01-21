ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 44,825 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,568,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,606,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

