ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 3,140 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Equifax comprises 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.34. 1,193,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,054. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

