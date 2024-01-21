ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 21,181 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 468.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $2,328,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,305. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average is $193.10.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

