ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.5% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Shares of CRM traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.88. 7,413,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,503. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.30 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.39 and its 200-day moving average is $226.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock worth $273,403,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

