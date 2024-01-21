ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.45. The stock had a trading volume of 698,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.31. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $346.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.