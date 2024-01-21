ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.16. 4,332,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,373. The company has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 691,295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,745,712,372.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,552,042 shares of company stock valued at $250,200,410 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

